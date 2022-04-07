Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $54.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 17.31% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Haynes International, Inc. is a technology-oriented company devoted primarily to the development and manufacture of high-performance nickel- and cobalt-based alloys for service in severe corrosion and high-temperature applications. Superior customer service and technical support are provided worldwide by well-trained professionals within the company. Haynes’ service centers and affiliates have available in-stock sheet, plate, bar, wire, tubing, forging stock, fittings, and flanges. “

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on HAYN. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Haynes International from $41.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on Haynes International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

HAYN opened at $46.03 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.06 and its 200-day moving average is $40.00. The stock has a market cap of $573.30 million, a PE ratio of 148.49 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 5.45, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Haynes International has a twelve month low of $27.42 and a twelve month high of $49.76.

Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $99.43 million for the quarter. Haynes International had a return on equity of 1.26% and a net margin of 1.10%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.65) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Haynes International will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HAYN. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Haynes International by 4.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,942 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Haynes International by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,780 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Haynes International by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,037 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after buying an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Haynes International by 0.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 220,282 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,205,000 after buying an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Haynes International by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 32,619 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after buying an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. 97.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Haynes International

Haynes International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes nickel and cobalt-based alloys in sheet, coil, and plate forms in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers high-temperature resistant alloys (HTA) and corrosion-resistant alloys (CRA). Its HTA products are used by manufacturers of equipment, including jet engines for the aerospace market; gas turbine engines for power generation; and industrial heating equipment.

