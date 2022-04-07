Hays (OTCMKTS:HAYPY) PT Lowered to GBX 190 at Barclays

Hays (OTCMKTS:HAYPY – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Barclays from GBX 205 ($2.69) to GBX 190 ($2.49) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Hays from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hays from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.

Shares of HAYPY opened at $16.09 on Monday. Hays has a one year low of $15.23 and a one year high of $18.05. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.76.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.112 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.32%.

Hays plc operates as a recruitment company in Australia, New Zealand, Germany, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers permanent, temporary, and contractor recruitment services, such as qualified, professional, and skilled recruitment to public and private sectors. It also specializes in offering recruitment services in the areas of accountancy and finance, construction and property, technology, life sciences, sales and marketing, banking and capital markets, contact centers, education, engineering and manufacturing, executive, financial services, health and social care, human resources, legal, office support, energy, oil and gas, procurement, retail, resources and mining, and telecoms.

