Hayward (NYSE:HAYW) Coverage Initiated at Credit Suisse Group

Equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Hayward (NYSE:HAYW – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 27.97% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also commented on HAYW. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hayward from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Hayward from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Hayward from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 20th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Hayward from $26.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Hayward from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.75.

HAYW opened at $16.41 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.47. Hayward has a 1 year low of $15.78 and a 1 year high of $28.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion and a PE ratio of -102.56.

Hayward ( NYSE:HAYW Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27. Hayward had a net margin of 14.53% and a return on equity of 20.57%. The business had revenue of $352.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $354.54 million. Hayward’s quarterly revenue was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Hayward will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Ccmp Capital, Lp sold 2,694,696 shares of Hayward stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.80, for a total transaction of $53,354,980.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of HAYW. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Hayward in the first quarter worth $577,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Hayward by 654.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 929 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Hayward in the second quarter worth $670,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Hayward by 7.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 75,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,976,000 after buying an additional 5,149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Hayward in the third quarter worth $804,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.22% of the company’s stock.

Hayward Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of pool equipment and associated automation systems in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers a range of pool equipment, including pumps, filters, robotic, suction and pressure cleaners, heaters, water features and landscape lighting, salt chlorine generators, safety equipment, automatic cleaners, sanitizers, controls, and LED lights, as well as industrial thermoplastic valves and process liquid control products for in-ground residential pools, above ground pools, and commercial pools.

