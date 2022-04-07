HBT Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBT) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.41 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that HBT Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBT – Get Rating) will report $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for HBT Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.39 to $0.45. HBT Financial posted earnings of $0.51 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 19.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that HBT Financial will report full year earnings of $1.72 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.64 to $1.76. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.76 to $2.05. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow HBT Financial.

HBT Financial (NASDAQ:HBT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $42.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.41 million. HBT Financial had a net margin of 33.99% and a return on equity of 14.94%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HBT Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 29th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HBT. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of HBT Financial by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 70,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,234,000 after acquiring an additional 13,933 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of HBT Financial by 156.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 53,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $924,000 after acquiring an additional 32,408 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of HBT Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $463,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of HBT Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $111,000. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of HBT Financial by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 13,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the period. 26.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ HBT opened at $18.10 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market capitalization of $524.70 million, a P/E ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 1.32. HBT Financial has a 12-month low of $14.19 and a 12-month high of $19.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.34.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 7th. This is an increase from HBT Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. HBT Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 31.68%.

HBT Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Heartland Bank and Trust Company that provides business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and municipal entities. The company's deposits accounts consist of noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposits, health savings accounts, and individual retirement accounts.

