HC Wainwright Cuts MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) Price Target to $21.50

MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by HC Wainwright from $22.00 to $21.50 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on MAG. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on MAG Silver from C$23.50 to C$20.50 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered MAG Silver from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on MAG Silver from C$29.75 to C$30.50 in a report on Monday, March 14th. Scotiabank lowered MAG Silver from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TD Securities began coverage on MAG Silver in a report on Monday, December 6th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $25.42.

MAG stock opened at $16.07 on Monday. MAG Silver has a twelve month low of $13.09 and a twelve month high of $24.13. The company has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 200.90 and a beta of 1.10.

MAG Silver ( NYSEAMERICAN:MAG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.05.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its position in MAG Silver by 1.7% during the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 36,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in MAG Silver by 0.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 126,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,046,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in MAG Silver by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its position in MAG Silver by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 9,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC lifted its position in MAG Silver by 3.5% during the third quarter. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC now owns 59,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $967,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. 48.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MAG Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of silver mining properties. It also explores for gold, lead, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

