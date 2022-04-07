Head to Head Analysis: Katapult (KPLT) & Its Rivals

Katapult (NASDAQ:KPLT – Get Rating) is one of 22 publicly-traded companies in the “Equipment rental & leasing, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Katapult to related businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, risk, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

52.4% of Katapult shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 68.6% of shares of all “Equipment rental & leasing, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by institutional investors. 10.5% of shares of all “Equipment rental & leasing, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Katapult and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Katapult $303.11 million $21.21 million 44.21 Katapult Competitors $1.76 billion $215.01 million 12.02

Katapult’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Katapult. Katapult is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Katapult and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Katapult 4.56% -49.48% -5.99% Katapult Competitors 13.92% -1.79% 5.67%

Volatility and Risk

Katapult has a beta of -0.46, meaning that its share price is 146% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Katapult’s rivals have a beta of 1.27, meaning that their average share price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Katapult and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Katapult 0 1 1 0 2.50 Katapult Competitors 172 711 1035 82 2.51

Katapult presently has a consensus target price of $6.50, indicating a potential upside of 194.12%. As a group, “Equipment rental & leasing, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 33.96%. Given Katapult’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Katapult is more favorable than its rivals.

Summary

Katapult rivals beat Katapult on 11 of the 13 factors compared.

Katapult Company Profile (Get Rating)

Katapult Holdings, Inc., an e-commerce focused financial technology company, provides e-commerce point-of-sale lease-purchase options for nonprime consumers in the United States. The company's technology platform provides nonprime consumers with a lease purchase option to enable them to obtain durable goods from its network of e-commerce merchants. The company was formerly known as Cognical Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Katapult Holdings, Inc. in February 2020. The company is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

