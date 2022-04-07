Head to Head Comparison: VIA optronics (NYSE:VIAO) versus Meta Materials (NASDAQ:MMAT)

VIA optronics (NYSE:VIAO – Get Rating) and Meta Materials (NASDAQ:MMAT – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

20.9% of VIA optronics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 14.1% of Meta Materials shares are held by institutional investors. 17.5% of Meta Materials shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of recent ratings for VIA optronics and Meta Materials, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score VIA optronics 0 0 1 0 3.00 Meta Materials 0 0 0 0 N/A

VIA optronics presently has a consensus price target of $14.00, indicating a potential upside of 100.72%. Given VIA optronics’ higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe VIA optronics is more favorable than Meta Materials.

Volatility & Risk

VIA optronics has a beta of -0.67, indicating that its stock price is 167% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Meta Materials has a beta of 1.33, indicating that its stock price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares VIA optronics and Meta Materials’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets VIA optronics -5.73% -13.66% -6.74% Meta Materials -1,381.46% -17.24% -13.71%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares VIA optronics and Meta Materials’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio VIA optronics $174.30 million 0.91 -$4.13 million ($0.55) -12.68 Meta Materials $4.08 million 110.99 -$91.00 million N/A N/A

VIA optronics has higher revenue and earnings than Meta Materials.

Summary

VIA optronics beats Meta Materials on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

VIA optronics Company Profile (Get Rating)

VIA optronics AG, through its subsidiary, provides display solutions worldwide. It also develops, manufactures, and sells customized and application-specific metal mesh touch sensors and electrode base film materials for use in touch modules or other touch products. In addition, the company offers interactive display solutions, including curved display panels and solutions integrating multiple display touch assemblies; and optical bonding services, as well as licenses optical bonding process and sells related equipment. It serves automotive, consumer electronics, and industrial/specialized end markets. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Nuremberg, Germany. VIA optronics AG is a subsidiary of Integrated Micro-Electronics, Inc.

Meta Materials Company Profile (Get Rating)

Meta Materials, Inc. engages in the manufacture and development of functional materials. Its technology platform enables global brands to deliver products to customers in consumer electronics, 5G communications, health and wellness, aerospace, automotive, and clean energy. The company was founded by George Palikaras and Themos Kallos on August 15, 2011 and is headquartered in Dartmouth, Canada.

