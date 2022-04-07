Head-To-Head Review: 10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) & SeqLL (NASDAQ:SQL)

SeqLL (NASDAQ:SQL – Get Rating) and 10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for SeqLL and 10x Genomics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SeqLL 0 0 1 0 3.00 10x Genomics 0 2 2 0 2.50

SeqLL currently has a consensus target price of $3.00, suggesting a potential upside of 147.93%. 10x Genomics has a consensus target price of $140.80, suggesting a potential upside of 91.38%. Given SeqLL’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe SeqLL is more favorable than 10x Genomics.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares SeqLL and 10x Genomics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SeqLL $210,000.00 68.49 -$3.70 million N/A N/A 10x Genomics $490.49 million 16.93 -$58.22 million ($0.52) -141.48

SeqLL has higher earnings, but lower revenue than 10x Genomics.

Profitability

This table compares SeqLL and 10x Genomics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SeqLL N/A N/A N/A 10x Genomics -11.87% -7.38% -5.91%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.7% of SeqLL shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 67.4% of 10x Genomics shares are held by institutional investors. 11.6% of 10x Genomics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

SeqLL beats 10x Genomics on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SeqLL (Get Rating)

SeqLL Inc. operates as a life sciences instrumentation and research services company worldwide. The company designs, develops, and manufactures genetic analysis technologies. It offers true single molecule sequencing (tSMS) platform, which offers a single molecule solution for DNA and RNA sequencing. The company has a collaboration agreement with Bernstein Laboratory, Ting Laboratory, The Jackson Laboratory for Genomic Medicine, Weizmann Institute of Science, True Bearing Diagnostics, Inc., and Tetracore, Inc. It serves academic and government institutions, hospitals and medical centers, pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, and non-profit research organizations. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Billerica, Massachusetts.

About 10x Genomics (Get Rating)

10x Genomics, Inc., a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products. Its single cell solutions runs on its chromium instruments, which include single cell gene expression for measuring gene activity on a cell-by-cell basis; single cell immune profiling for measuring the activity of immune cells and their targets; single cell ATAC for measuring epigenetics comprising the physical organization of DNA; and single cell multiome ATAC + gene expression for measuring the genetic activity and epigenetic programming in the same cells across tens of thousands of cells in a single experiment. The company also provides visium spatial gene expression solution for measuring spatial gene expression patterns across a single tissue sample or gene expression and protein co-detection when combined with immunofluorescence. It serves various academic, government, biopharmaceutical, biotechnology, and other institutions. The company was formerly known as 10X Technologies, Inc. and changed its name to 10x Genomics, Inc. in November 2014. 10x Genomics, Inc. was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Pleasanton, California.

