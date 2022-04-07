Head-To-Head Survey: American Resources (NASDAQ:AREC) versus Paringa Resources (OTCMKTS:PNGZF)

American Resources (NASDAQ:AREC – Get Rating) and Paringa Resources (OTCMKTS:PNGZF – Get Rating) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, profitability, risk and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for American Resources and Paringa Resources, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score American Resources 0 0 1 0 3.00 Paringa Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A

American Resources presently has a consensus target price of $4.50, suggesting a potential upside of 89.08%. Given American Resources’ higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe American Resources is more favorable than Paringa Resources.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

8.3% of American Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. 27.9% of American Resources shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

American Resources has a beta of -0.28, indicating that its share price is 128% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Paringa Resources has a beta of 4.42, indicating that its share price is 342% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares American Resources and Paringa Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American Resources -417.68% N/A -67.86% Paringa Resources N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares American Resources and Paringa Resources’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American Resources $7.76 million 20.16 -$32.50 million ($0.60) -3.97 Paringa Resources N/A N/A -$13.10 million N/A N/A

Paringa Resources has lower revenue, but higher earnings than American Resources.

Summary

American Resources beats Paringa Resources on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About American Resources (Get Rating)

American Resources Corp. engages in the extraction, processing, transportation, and distribution of metallurgical coal to the steel industry. It focuses on the operation of coal mining complexes located primarily within Pike, Knott, and Letcher Counties, Kentucky, and Wyoming County, West Virginia. The company was founded in 2006 and in headquartered in Fishers, IN.

About Paringa Resources (Get Rating)

Paringa Resources Limited focuses on exploring for gold and copper tenements in Australia. It holds 100% interest in exploration tenements in the Onslow gold project covering approximately 115 square kilometers located in the Western Australia. The company is based in Perth, Australia.

