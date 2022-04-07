Head-To-Head Survey: Butterfly Network (NASDAQ:BFLY) & Hyperfine (NASDAQ:HYPR)

Hyperfine (NASDAQ:HYPR – Get Rating) and Butterfly Network (NASDAQ:BFLY – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Hyperfine and Butterfly Network, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hyperfine 0 0 0 0 N/A Butterfly Network 0 1 1 0 2.50

Butterfly Network has a consensus target price of $13.50, indicating a potential upside of 203.37%. Given Butterfly Network’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Butterfly Network is more favorable than Hyperfine.

Profitability

This table compares Hyperfine and Butterfly Network’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hyperfine N/A -60.78% -13.81% Butterfly Network -51.80% -25.48% -18.67%

Risk & Volatility

Hyperfine has a beta of 1.49, suggesting that its share price is 49% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Butterfly Network has a beta of 2.48, suggesting that its share price is 148% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Hyperfine and Butterfly Network’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hyperfine $1.50 million 158.01 -$64.85 million N/A N/A Butterfly Network $62.56 million 14.10 -$32.41 million ($0.18) -24.72

Butterfly Network has higher revenue and earnings than Hyperfine.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

95.9% of Hyperfine shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.8% of Butterfly Network shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Butterfly Network beats Hyperfine on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hyperfine (Get Rating)

Hyperfine Inc. is a groundbreaking medical device company which created Swoop(R), first FDA-cleared portable MRI system(TM). Hyperfine Inc., formerly known as HealthCor Catalio Acquisition Corp., is based in GUILFORD, Conn.

About Butterfly Network (Get Rating)

Butterfly Network, Inc., a digital health company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes ultrasound imaging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Butterfly iQ, a handheld and single-probe whole body ultrasound system; and Butterfly iQ+, a point-of-care ultrasound imaging device that connects with a smart phone or tablet. The company serves healthcare practitioners. Butterfly Network, Inc. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Guilford, Connecticut.

