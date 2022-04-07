Head-To-Head Survey: United Natural Foods (NASDAQ:UNFI) and Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF)

United Natural Foods (NASDAQ:UNFI – Get Rating) and Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF – Get Rating) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership and risk.

Volatility & Risk

United Natural Foods has a beta of 1.02, suggesting that its stock price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Chefs’ Warehouse has a beta of 2.25, suggesting that its stock price is 125% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares United Natural Foods and Chefs’ Warehouse’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio United Natural Foods $26.95 billion 0.09 $149.00 million $3.82 10.67 Chefs’ Warehouse $1.75 billion 0.70 -$4.92 million ($0.15) -213.92

United Natural Foods has higher revenue and earnings than Chefs’ Warehouse. Chefs’ Warehouse is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than United Natural Foods, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for United Natural Foods and Chefs’ Warehouse, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score United Natural Foods 0 0 0 0 N/A Chefs’ Warehouse 0 0 4 0 3.00

Chefs’ Warehouse has a consensus target price of $41.00, indicating a potential upside of 27.77%. Given Chefs’ Warehouse’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Chefs’ Warehouse is more favorable than United Natural Foods.

Profitability

This table compares United Natural Foods and Chefs’ Warehouse’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets United Natural Foods 0.84% 16.92% 3.34% Chefs’ Warehouse -0.28% -0.60% -0.20%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

81.3% of United Natural Foods shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 86.9% of Chefs’ Warehouse shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.2% of United Natural Foods shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.7% of Chefs’ Warehouse shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

United Natural Foods Company Profile (Get Rating)

United Natural Foods, Inc. engages in the distribution of natural, organic, and specialty foods and non-food products. The firm operates through the following segments: Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment is engaged in the national distribution of natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products, and providing retail services in the United States and Canada. The Retail segment derives revenues from the sale of groceries and other products at retail locations operated by company. It offers food and non food, frozen, perishables, bulk, body care products, and supplements. The company was founded by Michael S. Funk and Norman A. Cloutier in July 1976 and is headquartered in Providence, RI.

Chefs’ Warehouse Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in distribution of specialty food products in the United States and Canada. The company's product portfolio includes approximately 50,000 stock-keeping units, such as specialty food products, such as artisan charcuterie, specialty cheeses, unique oils and vinegars, truffles, caviar, chocolate, and pastry products. It also offers a line of center-of-the-plate products, including custom cut beef, seafood, and hormone-free poultry, as well as food products, such as cooking oils, butter, eggs, milk, and flour. The company serves menu-driven independent restaurants, fine dining establishments, country clubs, hotels, caterers, culinary schools, bakeries, patisseries, chocolatiers, cruise lines, casinos, and specialty food stores. It markets its center-of-the-plate products directly to consumers through a mail and e-commerce platform. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Ridgefield, Connecticut.

