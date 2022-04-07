Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) Stock Holdings Lessened by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC trimmed its stake in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 253,167 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,008 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $9,136,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PEAK. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in Healthpeak Properties by 72.2% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Healthpeak Properties by 30.6% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Healthpeak Properties by 19.4% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new position in Healthpeak Properties during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in Healthpeak Properties by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. 93.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Healthpeak Properties alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PEAK shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $35.50 to $34.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Healthpeak Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $38.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, December 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Healthpeak Properties has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.83.

Shares of Healthpeak Properties stock opened at $35.36 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.12. The company has a market cap of $19.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.02, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.16 and a 1 year high of $37.69.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $483.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $472.88 million. Healthpeak Properties had a return on equity of 1.62% and a net margin of 26.63%. The company’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. Healthpeak Properties’s payout ratio is 129.03%.

Healthpeak Properties Profile (Get Rating)

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Medical Office and Senior Housing, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Healthpeak Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthpeak Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.