HelloFresh (ETR:HFG) Given a €90.00 Price Target by Barclays Analysts

HelloFresh (ETR:HFG – Get Rating) received a €90.00 ($98.90) price target from research analysts at Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential upside of 115.26% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €47.00 ($51.65) price target on HelloFresh in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Berenberg Bank set a €75.00 ($82.42) target price on HelloFresh in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €89.00 ($97.80) target price on HelloFresh in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €94.10 ($103.41) target price on HelloFresh in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €114.00 ($125.27) target price on HelloFresh in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €76.41 ($83.97).

Get HelloFresh alerts:

ETR:HFG opened at €41.81 ($45.95) on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €45.59 and its 200 day moving average price is €65.16. The company has a market capitalization of $7.26 billion and a PE ratio of 32.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.50. HelloFresh has a 52-week low of €33.41 ($36.71) and a 52-week high of €97.50 ($107.14).

HelloFresh SE delivers meal kit solutions to prepare home-cooked meals using its recipes. The company offers premium meals, double portions, and others, as well as add-ons, such as soups, snacks, fruit boxes, desserts, ready-made meals, and seasonal boxes. It also sells meal-kits through vending machines.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for HelloFresh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HelloFresh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.