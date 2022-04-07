HEROcoin Price Down 5.5% This Week (PLAY)

HEROcoin (PLAY) traded 16.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 7th. HEROcoin has a market cap of $4.28 million and $18,045.00 worth of HEROcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, HEROcoin has traded down 5.5% against the U.S. dollar. One HEROcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0172 or 0.00000040 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002294 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00003415 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002297 BTC.
- Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.72 or 0.00036105 BTC.
- DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.
- DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.
- FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.60 or 0.00104738 BTC.
- THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.
HEROcoin Coin Profile
According to CryptoCompare, “HEROcoin is a decentralized online betting platform for esports events. PLAY is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that powers HEROcoin's ecosystem. Single users can become providers and are rewarded for their effort in HERO. On top of that, all HERO holders will receive a general reward from every pot that is played. “
Buying and Selling HEROcoin
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HEROcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HEROcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HEROcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Updates for HEROcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HEROcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.