HGK Asset Management Inc. Buys Shares of 3,152 The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG)

HGK Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 3,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ENSG. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Ensign Group by 59.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,574,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,944,000 after acquiring an additional 587,345 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Ensign Group by 47,249.4% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 449,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,687,000 after acquiring an additional 448,869 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in The Ensign Group during the 3rd quarter worth $15,621,000. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY raised its position in The Ensign Group by 207.6% during the 3rd quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 276,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,729,000 after purchasing an additional 186,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in The Ensign Group by 92.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 271,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,517,000 after purchasing an additional 130,399 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.57% of the company’s stock.
The Ensign Group stock traded down $0.64 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $88.50. 519 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 261,339. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.67. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $68.29 and a twelve month high of $95.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a PE ratio of 25.73, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.99.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%. The Ensign Group’s payout ratio is currently 6.43%.
Several brokerages recently issued reports on ENSG. Truist Financial raised their target price on The Ensign Group from $90.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com began coverage on The Ensign Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company.
In other news, Director Ann Scott Blouin sold 390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.77, for a total value of $33,840.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Beverly B. Wittekind sold 4,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $380,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 131,297 shares of company stock valued at $11,797,510. Company insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.
About The Ensign Group (Get Rating)
The Ensign Group, Inc provides health care services in the post-acute care continuum and other ancillary businesses. The company operates in two segments, Skilled Services and Real Estate. The company offers skilled services, which include short and long-term nursing care services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and physical, occupational, and speech therapies and other rehabilitative and healthcare services.
