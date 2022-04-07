HGK Asset Management Inc. Buys Shares of 3,152 The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG)

HGK Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 3,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ENSG. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Ensign Group by 59.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,574,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,944,000 after acquiring an additional 587,345 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Ensign Group by 47,249.4% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 449,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,687,000 after acquiring an additional 448,869 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in The Ensign Group during the 3rd quarter worth $15,621,000. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY raised its position in The Ensign Group by 207.6% during the 3rd quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 276,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,729,000 after purchasing an additional 186,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in The Ensign Group by 92.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 271,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,517,000 after purchasing an additional 130,399 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

Get The Ensign Group alerts:

The Ensign Group stock traded down $0.64 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $88.50. 519 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 261,339. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.67. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $68.29 and a twelve month high of $95.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a PE ratio of 25.73, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.99.

The Ensign Group ( NASDAQ:ENSG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90. The Ensign Group had a return on equity of 20.20% and a net margin of 7.41%. The firm had revenue of $693.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $698.67 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. Analysts anticipate that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 3.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%. The Ensign Group’s payout ratio is currently 6.43%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ENSG. Truist Financial raised their target price on The Ensign Group from $90.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com began coverage on The Ensign Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

In other news, Director Ann Scott Blouin sold 390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.77, for a total value of $33,840.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Beverly B. Wittekind sold 4,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $380,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 131,297 shares of company stock valued at $11,797,510. Company insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

About The Ensign Group (Get Rating)

The Ensign Group, Inc provides health care services in the post-acute care continuum and other ancillary businesses. The company operates in two segments, Skilled Services and Real Estate. The company offers skilled services, which include short and long-term nursing care services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and physical, occupational, and speech therapies and other rehabilitative and healthcare services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for The Ensign Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Ensign Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.