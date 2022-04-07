HGK Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR)

HGK Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR – Get Rating) by 19.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,146 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,072 shares during the period. HGK Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust were worth $542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Bbva USA lifted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 31.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bbva USA now owns 2,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 225.6% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 2,595 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,798 shares during the last quarter. 97.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HR. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

Shares of HR traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $27.94. The stock had a trading volume of 9,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,100,702. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.15. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated has a 52-week low of $25.60 and a 52-week high of $33.77. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.72 and its 200 day moving average is $30.63. The firm has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.80 and a beta of 0.64.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. Healthcare Realty Trust had a net margin of 12.46% and a return on equity of 3.18%. The company had revenue of $136.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. Healthcare Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated will post 1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This is a boost from Healthcare Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 275.56%.

Healthcare Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It owns, leases, manages, acquires, finances, develops, and redevelops income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States of America. The company was founded by David R.

