HGK Asset Management Inc. Decreases Position in Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT)

HGK Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT – Get Rating) by 19.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,652 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,105 shares during the period. HGK Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Insight Enterprises were worth $496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. ValueAct Holdings L.P. boosted its position in Insight Enterprises by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. now owns 3,324,835 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $299,501,000 after buying an additional 481,145 shares during the period. Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Insight Enterprises in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,660,000. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Insight Enterprises in the 3rd quarter valued at $24,772,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Insight Enterprises by 99.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 220,526 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $20,216,000 after purchasing an additional 110,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Insight Enterprises by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 192,989 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $17,384,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares in the last quarter.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NSIT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Insight Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Insight Enterprises in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ:NSIT traded down $0.95 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $101.36. 589 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 267,371. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.08. Insight Enterprises, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.28 and a fifty-two week high of $111.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of 17.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.70.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The software maker reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.45 billion. Insight Enterprises had a net margin of 2.32% and a return on equity of 17.52%. Insight Enterprises’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.76 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Insight Enterprises, Inc. will post 7.77 EPS for the current year.

In other Insight Enterprises news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact acquired 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $99.46 per share, for a total transaction of $7,956,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Glynis Bryan sold 5,000 shares of Insight Enterprises stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.75, for a total transaction of $518,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 180,052 shares of company stock worth $18,089,339. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

IInsight Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) hardware, software, and services solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's solution portfolio includes cloud enablement, data and AI, DevOps, digital strategy, intelligent applications and edge, and IoT solutions, as well as transformation services.

