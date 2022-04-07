HGK Asset Management Inc. Raises Position in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

HGK Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,882 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 307 shares during the period. HGK Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $581,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BWA. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of BorgWarner in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BorgWarner during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in BorgWarner by 95.8% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 877 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in BorgWarner during the third quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in BorgWarner during the third quarter valued at $42,000. 91.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BWA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BorgWarner in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $47.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.75.

In other BorgWarner news, EVP Felecia J. Pryor sold 6,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.01, for a total transaction of $250,485.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BorgWarner stock traded down $0.98 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $36.10. The company had a trading volume of 17,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,881,874. BorgWarner Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.85 and a 12-month high of $55.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $8.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.62, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.86.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The auto parts company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.32. BorgWarner had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 14.22%. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.50 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. BorgWarner’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.36%.

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Air Management, E-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, canisters, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery packs, battery heaters, and battery charging.

