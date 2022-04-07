Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 44,042 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 2,808,714 shares.The stock last traded at $9.85 and had previously closed at $10.53.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on HIMX shares. Nomura Instinet reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Himax Technologies in a report on Thursday. Nomura lowered shares of Himax Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Himax Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.14 and its 200-day moving average is $11.13. The firm has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.98.

Himax Technologies ( NASDAQ:HIMX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The semiconductor company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.04. Himax Technologies had a net margin of 28.24% and a return on equity of 64.29%. The company had revenue of $451.90 million for the quarter.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Himax Technologies by 59.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 178,074 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,848,000 after acquiring an additional 66,305 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Himax Technologies by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 150,771 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,411,000 after purchasing an additional 1,720 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in Himax Technologies by 241.6% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273 shares in the last quarter. Oasis Management Co Ltd. bought a new stake in Himax Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,239,000. Finally, Delphi Management Inc. MA increased its stake in Himax Technologies by 313.6% during the 4th quarter. Delphi Management Inc. MA now owns 93,674 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,498,000 after purchasing an additional 71,024 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.90% of the company’s stock.

Himax Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:HIMX)

Himax Technologies, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides display imaging processing technologies in China, Taiwan, the Philippines, Korea, Japan, Europe, and the United States. The company operates through two segments, Driver IC and Non-Driver Products. It offers display driver integrated circuits (ICs) and timing controllers that are used in televisions, laptops, monitors, mobile phones, tablets, automotive, digital cameras, car navigation, virtual reality devices, and other consumer electronic devices.

