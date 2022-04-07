HIVE Blockchain Technologies (NASDAQ:HIVE) Shares Gap Up to $2.13

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HIVE – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.13, but opened at $2.18. HIVE Blockchain Technologies shares last traded at $2.18, with a volume of 1,195 shares.

The company has a quick ratio of 17.47, a current ratio of 17.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.73. The company has a market capitalization of $783.37 million and a PE ratio of 4.78.

HIVE Blockchain Technologies (NASDAQ:HIVE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.03. HIVE Blockchain Technologies had a net margin of 81.52% and a return on equity of 53.20%. The business had revenue of $68.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.86 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in Canada, Sweden, and Iceland. It engages in the mining and sale of digital currencies, including Ethereum, Ethereum Classic, and Bitcoin. The company was formerly known as Leeta Gold Corp. and changed its name to HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd.

