Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.40.

HEP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Holly Energy Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Raymond James cut their price target on Holly Energy Partners from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. TheStreet cut Holly Energy Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Holly Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Holly Energy Partners from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th.

Get Holly Energy Partners alerts:

Shares of NYSE HEP traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.33. 300,232 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 309,588. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.03 and a beta of 0.93. Holly Energy Partners has a 52 week low of $15.61 and a 52 week high of $23.69.

Holly Energy Partners ( NYSE:HEP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $118.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.37 million. Holly Energy Partners had a return on equity of 34.42% and a net margin of 43.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Holly Energy Partners will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 31st. Holly Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.97%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 73,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,204,000 after purchasing an additional 12,500 shares during the period. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ bought a new position in Holly Energy Partners in the 3rd quarter worth about $330,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 225,782 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,139,000 after acquiring an additional 40,932 shares in the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Holly Energy Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at about $651,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 153,934 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,822,000 after acquiring an additional 2,048 shares during the last quarter.

Holly Energy Partners Company Profile (Get Rating)

Holly Energy Partners, L.P. provides petroleum product and crude oil transportation, terminalling, storage, and throughput services to the petroleum industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pipelines and Terminals, and Refinery Processing Unit. The company operates refined product pipelines that transport conventional gasolines, reformulated gasolines, and low-octane gasolines for oxygenate blending, as well as sulfur diesel and jet fuels, and liquefied petroleum gases; intermediate product pipelines that transport intermediate feedstocks and crude oils; and oil trunk, gathering, and connection pipelines that delivers crude oil.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Holly Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Holly Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.