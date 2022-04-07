Home Point Capital Inc. to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.00 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NASDAQ:HMPT)

Home Point Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:HMPT – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler reduced their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Home Point Capital in a note issued to investors on Monday, April 4th. Piper Sandler analyst K. Barker now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.00 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.01. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Home Point Capital’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.09 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.31 EPS.

Home Point Capital (NASDAQ:HMPT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $180.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.96 million. Home Point Capital had a return on equity of 3.23% and a net margin of 17.30%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.21 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on HMPT. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Home Point Capital from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Home Point Capital from $8.00 to $6.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Home Point Capital from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Home Point Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Home Point Capital from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.69.

Shares of HMPT stock opened at $3.09 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $430.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.87 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.65, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 2.33. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.50 and a 200 day moving average of $4.04. Home Point Capital has a 1 year low of $2.80 and a 1 year high of $10.33.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Home Point Capital by 43.1% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 451,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,859,000 after acquiring an additional 135,953 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Home Point Capital by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 380,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,713,000 after buying an additional 3,641 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Home Point Capital by 52.6% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 199,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $896,000 after buying an additional 68,637 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Home Point Capital by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 173,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $780,000 after buying an additional 17,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Home Point Capital by 449.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 144,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $856,000 after buying an additional 118,093 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.34% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. Home Point Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.45%.

Home Point Capital Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a residential mortgage originator and service provider. It operates through two segments, Origination and Servicing. The Origination segment sources loans through direct, wholesale, and correspondent channels. The Servicing segment offers collecting loan payments; remitting principal and interest payments to investors; managing escrow funds for the payment of mortgage-related expenses, such as taxes and insurance; and performing loss mitigation activities on behalf of investors and administering mortgage loans.

