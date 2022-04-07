Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Forecasted to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $2.23 Per Share

Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) – Analysts at Oppenheimer boosted their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Honeywell International in a research report issued on Sunday, April 3rd. Oppenheimer analyst C. Glynn now anticipates that the conglomerate will post earnings per share of $2.23 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.20.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. UBS Group lowered their target price on Honeywell International from $237.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Bank of America lowered Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $270.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Honeywell International from $226.00 to $211.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Honeywell International from $264.00 to $248.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on Honeywell International from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $229.43.

HON stock opened at $193.62 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.30. Honeywell International has a 1 year low of $174.42 and a 1 year high of $236.86. The firm has a market cap of $132.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $190.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $205.70.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The conglomerate reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $8.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.74 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 16.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.07 EPS.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HON. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,959 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $874,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. First National Corp MA ADV raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 1,636 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,024 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,321 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 13,479 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,861,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th were given a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 49.49%.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

