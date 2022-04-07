Horizon Global (NYSE:HZN) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Horizon Global (NYSE:HZN – Get Rating) in a research note published on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of HZN opened at $5.37 on Friday. Horizon Global has a 1-year low of $4.20 and a 1-year high of $10.48. The stock has a market cap of $147.05 million, a PE ratio of -4.55 and a beta of 1.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.90.

In related news, Director John Frederick Barrett purchased 20,000 shares of Horizon Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.52 per share, with a total value of $90,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John C. Kennedy purchased 11,564 shares of Horizon Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.04 per share, with a total value of $58,282.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 55,179 shares of company stock valued at $274,648. 22.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Horizon Global by 1.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 181,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,276,000 after purchasing an additional 2,350 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Horizon Global by 873.8% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 4,229 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Horizon Global by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 390,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,119,000 after purchasing an additional 4,244 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Horizon Global by 5.3% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 144,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 7,241 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Horizon Global by 65.8% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 7,330 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.41% of the company’s stock.

Horizon Global Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and distribution of custom-engineered towing, trailering, cargo management and other related accessory products. It operates through the following segments: Horizon Americas and Horizon Europe-Africa. The Horizon Americas segment sells towing and trailering-related products through retail, aftermarket, original equipment manufacturers, e-commerce, and industrial channels in North and South America.

