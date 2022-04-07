Horizonte Minerals (TSE:HZM) Trading Down 4.3%

Horizonte Minerals Plc (TSE:HZM – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 4.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.11. Approximately 2,700 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 541,314 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.12.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$437.27 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.22. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$0.11 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.58, a quick ratio of 9.93 and a current ratio of 10.15.

Get Horizonte Minerals alerts:

About Horizonte Minerals (TSE:HZM)

Horizonte Minerals Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of mineral projects in Brazil. The company primarily explores for nickel deposits, as well as cobalt deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Araguaia ferronickel project and Serra do Tapa nickel project located in the State of Para; and the Vermelho Nickel-Cobalt project in the eastern part of the CarajÃ¡s mining district.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Horizonte Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizonte Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.