Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) PT Raised to $41.00 at KeyCorp

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by KeyCorp from $36.00 to $41.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Howmet Aerospace’s FY2022 earnings at $1.37 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Howmet Aerospace from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 7th. TheStreet raised Howmet Aerospace from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $38.50.

NYSE HWM opened at $34.16 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $34.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.51. The company has a market cap of $14.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.90 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Howmet Aerospace has a 1 year low of $27.41 and a 1 year high of $37.66.

Howmet Aerospace ( NYSE:HWM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 12.52% and a net margin of 5.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. Research analysts expect that Howmet Aerospace will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th were paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.56%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Optimal Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 94,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,934,000 after buying an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lifted its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 10,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 9,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 3,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. 89.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

