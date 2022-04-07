HP (NYSE:HPQ) Shares Gap Up to $36.00

HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $36.00, but opened at $40.01. HP shares last traded at $40.24, with a volume of 686,750 shares.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on HP in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays decreased their target price on HP from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley cut HP from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $34.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on HP from $32.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of HP in a report on Friday, February 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.79.

The stock has a market capitalization of $42.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.44.

HP ( NYSE:HPQ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The computer maker reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.06. HP had a negative return on equity of 164.36% and a net margin of 10.05%. The business had revenue of $17.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.52 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that HP Inc. will post 4.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. HP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.86%.

In related news, insider Alex Cho sold 53,874 shares of HP stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.11, for a total transaction of $1,891,516.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,500 shares of HP stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.43, for a total value of $168,435.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 126,451 shares of company stock worth $4,540,867 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HPQ. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of HP during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new stake in HP in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Carroll Investors Inc acquired a new stake in HP in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new stake in HP in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of HP during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.48% of the company’s stock.

HP Company Profile (NYSE:HPQ)

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

