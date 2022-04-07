H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) Shares Gap Down to $26.37

H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $26.37, but opened at $25.47. H&R Block shares last traded at $25.47, with a volume of 21 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of H&R Block from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of H&R Block in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, H&R Block has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

Get H&R Block alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.80. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.39.

H&R Block ( NYSE:HRB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.28) by $0.26. The company had revenue of $158.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.30 million. H&R Block had a net margin of 22.84% and a negative return on equity of 665.97%. H&R Block’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.09) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that H&R Block, Inc. will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 7th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.09%. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.05%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in H&R Block in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,079,000. PGGM Investments raised its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 26.4% in the third quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 823,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,593,000 after buying an additional 172,022 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 7.3% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 249,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,239,000 after buying an additional 17,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trilogy Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 39,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $939,000 after buying an additional 1,412 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

H&R Block Company Profile (NYSE:HRB)

H&R Block, Inc engages in the provision of tax preparation and other services. The firm offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees. It also develops and markets DIY income tax preparation software online, as well as through third-party retail stores and direct mail, and provides DIY tax services, including federal and state income tax returns, access to tax tips, advice, and tax-related news, use of calculators for tax planning, and error checking and electronic filing.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for H&R Block Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H&R Block and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.