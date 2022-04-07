HSBC Holdings plc (LON:HSBA) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of HSBC Holdings plc (LON:HSBA – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 536.70 ($7.04).

Several analysts have recently weighed in on HSBA shares. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 530 ($6.95) price objective on shares of HSBC in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 550 ($7.21) price objective on shares of HSBC in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group set a GBX 610 ($8.00) target price on shares of HSBC in a report on Monday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 510 ($6.69) target price on shares of HSBC in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 473 ($6.20) target price on shares of HSBC in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

Shares of LON HSBA traded down GBX 2.80 ($0.04) during midday trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 521.40 ($6.84). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,848,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,262,992. HSBC has a 1 year low of GBX 358.45 ($4.70) and a 1 year high of GBX 567.20 ($7.44). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 521.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 465.82. The firm has a market capitalization of £105.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.02.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.42%. This is an increase from HSBC’s previous dividend of $0.07. HSBC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.46%.

In related news, insider Ewen Stevenson sold 57,884 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 488 ($6.40), for a total transaction of £282,473.92 ($370,457.60).

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

