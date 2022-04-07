HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) Shares Bought by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC – Get Rating) by 71.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,441 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in HSBC were worth $104,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of HSBC by 149.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,342,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,439,000 after buying an additional 2,004,699 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of HSBC by 4.6% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,014,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,667,000 after buying an additional 87,819 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of HSBC by 0.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,142,821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,885,000 after buying an additional 6,806 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of HSBC by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 297,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,894,000 after buying an additional 12,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of HSBC by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 258,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,783,000 after buying an additional 5,433 shares in the last quarter. 1.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get HSBC alerts:

HSBC stock opened at $34.22 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.04 and a beta of 0.56. HSBC Holdings plc has a 1 year low of $24.31 and a 1 year high of $38.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.53.

HSBC ( NYSE:HSBC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.45). HSBC had a net margin of 25.44% and a return on equity of 6.09%. The company had revenue of $12.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.09 billion. As a group, analysts predict that HSBC Holdings plc will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This is a boost from HSBC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. HSBC’s payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HSBC. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of HSBC in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of HSBC from GBX 500 ($6.56) to GBX 590 ($7.74) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on shares of HSBC from GBX 470 ($6.16) to GBX 560 ($7.34) in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. BNP Paribas raised shares of HSBC from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of HSBC from GBX 615 ($8.07) to GBX 725 ($9.51) in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, HSBC currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $496.67.

HSBC Company Profile (Get Rating)

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for HSBC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HSBC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.