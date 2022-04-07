HSBC (LON:HSBA) Given a GBX 550 Price Target by Royal Bank of Canada Analysts

HSBC (LON:HSBA – Get Rating) has been assigned a GBX 550 ($7.21) price target by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 4.92% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on HSBA. UBS Group set a GBX 610 ($8.00) price target on shares of HSBC in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 480 ($6.30) price target on shares of HSBC in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 715 ($9.38) target price on shares of HSBC in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 560 ($7.34) target price on shares of HSBC in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 473 ($6.20) target price on shares of HSBC in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 553.82 ($7.26).

LON:HSBA opened at GBX 524.20 ($6.87) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £105.86 billion and a PE ratio of 11.08. HSBC has a 12 month low of GBX 358.45 ($4.70) and a 12 month high of GBX 567.20 ($7.44). The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 521.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 465.82.

In related news, insider Ewen Stevenson sold 57,884 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 488 ($6.40), for a total transaction of £282,473.92 ($370,457.60).

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

