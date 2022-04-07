Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 29,350 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the previous session’s volume of 248,175 shares.The stock last traded at $66.14 and had previously closed at $68.59.
Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cowen raised their target price on Hub Group from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. UBS Group raised their target price on Hub Group from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Hub Group from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Hub Group from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Susquehanna cut Hub Group from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $102.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Hub Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.31.
The stock has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.44 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.82.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HUBG. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 217.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,458 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 3,741 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 45.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 396,941 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,190,000 after buying an additional 123,230 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 40,307 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,771,000 after buying an additional 6,180 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in shares of Hub Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $938,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 2,472.8% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 53,257 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,661,000 after buying an additional 51,187 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.52% of the company’s stock.
About Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG)
Hub Group, Inc, a supply chain solutions provider, offers transportation and logistics management services in North America. The company's transportation services include intermodal, truckload, less-than-truckload, flatbed, temperature-controlled, and dedicated and regional trucking, as well as final mile, railcar, small parcel, and international transportation.
