Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 29,350 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the previous session’s volume of 248,175 shares.The stock last traded at $66.14 and had previously closed at $68.59.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cowen raised their target price on Hub Group from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. UBS Group raised their target price on Hub Group from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Hub Group from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Hub Group from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Susquehanna cut Hub Group from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $102.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Hub Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.31.

Get Hub Group alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.44 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.82.

Hub Group ( NASDAQ:HUBG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The transportation company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $1.06. Hub Group had a return on equity of 13.78% and a net margin of 4.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Hub Group, Inc. will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HUBG. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 217.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,458 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 3,741 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 45.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 396,941 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,190,000 after buying an additional 123,230 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 40,307 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,771,000 after buying an additional 6,180 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in shares of Hub Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $938,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 2,472.8% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 53,257 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,661,000 after buying an additional 51,187 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.52% of the company’s stock.

About Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG)

Hub Group, Inc, a supply chain solutions provider, offers transportation and logistics management services in North America. The company's transportation services include intermodal, truckload, less-than-truckload, flatbed, temperature-controlled, and dedicated and regional trucking, as well as final mile, railcar, small parcel, and international transportation.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Hub Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hub Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.