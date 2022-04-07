Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III (NASDAQ:HIII) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III (NASDAQ:HIII – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 25,874 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 62% from the previous session’s volume of 67,607 shares.The stock last traded at $9.78 and had previously closed at $9.78.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.74.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III by 400.0% in the fourth quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares during the last quarter. Cohanzick Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $101,000. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III by 39.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 13,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III during the 4th quarter worth approximately $155,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.25% of the company’s stock.

Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

