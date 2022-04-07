Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. is a full-service, vertically integrated real estate company focused on owning, operating and acquiring office properties and media and entertainment properties in select growth markets primarily in Northern and Southern California. These markets include Los Angeles, Orange County, San Diego, San Francisco, Silicon Valley and the East Bay. The Company is headquartered in Los Angeles, California. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Hudson Pacific Properties in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered Hudson Pacific Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Hudson Pacific Properties from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Hudson Pacific Properties from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Hudson Pacific Properties from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Hudson Pacific Properties presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.35.

Shares of HPP stock opened at $26.41 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 660.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.90. Hudson Pacific Properties has a 12-month low of $21.97 and a 12-month high of $30.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.44). Hudson Pacific Properties had a return on equity of 0.41% and a net margin of 1.68%. The business had revenue of $240.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.81 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. Hudson Pacific Properties’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Hudson Pacific Properties will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Hudson Pacific Properties during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in the third quarter valued at about $47,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 20.9% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,923 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares during the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd bought a new position in Hudson Pacific Properties during the third quarter valued at about $135,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Hudson Pacific Properties by 16.8% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.98% of the company’s stock.

