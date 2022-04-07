Hydro One Limited (OTCMKTS:HRNNF) Receives $32.71 Average PT from Analysts

Hydro One Limited (OTCMKTS:HRNNF – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $32.71.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HRNNF. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Hydro One from C$31.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. CIBC boosted their price objective on Hydro One from C$34.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:HRNNF opened at $27.94 on Monday. Hydro One has a 12-month low of $23.00 and a 12-month high of $28.27. The business has a 50 day moving average of $25.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.97.

Hydro One Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electricity transmission and distribution company in Ontario. It operates through three segments: Transmission Business, Distribution Business, and Other. The company owns and operates approximately 30,000 circuit kilometers of high-voltage transmission lines and 125,000 circuit kilometers of primary low-voltage distribution network.

