Hyzon Motors (NASDAQ:HYZN) Given Hold Rating at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group restated their hold rating on shares of Hyzon Motors (NASDAQ:HYZN – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $6.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $12.00.
A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. assumed coverage on Hyzon Motors in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Colliers Securities lowered Hyzon Motors from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Hyzon Motors in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. They set an equal weight rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Hyzon Motors from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price target on Hyzon Motors from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hyzon Motors has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $10.89.
Shares of HYZN stock opened at $5.13 on Wednesday. Hyzon Motors has a 12-month low of $3.86 and a 12-month high of $11.37. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.20.
About Hyzon Motors (Get Rating)
HYZON Motors Inc, a hydrogen mobility company, manufactures hydrogen-powered commercial vehicles and fuel cell systems. It focuses on developing medium and heavy-duty trucks, as well as city and coach buses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Honeoye Falls, New York.
