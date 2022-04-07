Icanic Brands (OTCMKTS:ICNAF) Trading Down 6.5%

Icanic Brands Company Inc. (OTCMKTS:ICNAF – Get Rating)’s share price was down 6.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.12 and last traded at $0.12. Approximately 53,481 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 27% from the average daily volume of 73,281 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.13.
The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.14 and a 200 day moving average of $0.20.
About Icanic Brands (OTCMKTS:ICNAF)
