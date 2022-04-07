Ieq Capital LLC Acquires 29 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Ieq Capital LLC grew its holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 849 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $2,037,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. AKO Capital LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Booking by 57.4% during the 3rd quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 383,420 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $910,189,000 after buying an additional 139,771 shares during the period. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Booking during the 3rd quarter worth $318,101,000. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Booking by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,484,728 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,524,551,000 after buying an additional 122,091 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Booking by 1,973.2% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 91,199 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $216,495,000 after buying an additional 86,800 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Booking by 75.0% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 134,690 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $319,038,000 after buying an additional 57,731 shares during the period. 89.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,424.14, for a total value of $443,617.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of Booking stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,409.08, for a total transaction of $1,806,810.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on BKNG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,430.00 to $2,300.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of Booking from $2,290.00 to $2,171.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Booking from $2,800.00 to $2,775.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Booking from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $2,620.00 to $2,690.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Booking from $2,700.00 to $2,650.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Booking currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,734.74.

Shares of NASDAQ:BKNG opened at $2,222.14 on Thursday. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,796.45 and a 12 month high of $2,715.66. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2,310.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2,357.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market cap of $91.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.22.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $15.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.73 by $3.10. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. Booking had a net margin of 10.63% and a return on equity of 35.57%. The company’s revenue was up 140.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.57) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 86.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

