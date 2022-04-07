Ieq Capital LLC Acquires 870 Shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Ieq Capital LLC grew its holdings in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) by 14.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,897 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $609,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PCAR. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of PACCAR in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of PACCAR in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in shares of PACCAR in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 54.3% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of PACCAR in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. 63.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PACCAR stock traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $82.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,798,077. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $90.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.43. PACCAR Inc has a 12-month low of $77.96 and a 12-month high of $97.56. The company has a market cap of $28.83 billion, a PE ratio of 15.68, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.50.

PACCAR ( NASDAQ:PCAR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.16. PACCAR had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 7.87%. The business had revenue of $6.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PACCAR Inc will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO R Preston Feight sold 18,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.62, for a total value of $1,774,125.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Alison J. Carnwath sold 29,233 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.13, for a total value of $2,693,236.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 70,930 shares of company stock worth $6,647,589 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on PCAR shares. Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on PACCAR from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered PACCAR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on PACCAR from $109.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Raymond James lifted their target price on PACCAR from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on PACCAR in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PACCAR currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.07.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

