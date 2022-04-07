Ieq Capital LLC Boosts Holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Ieq Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,429 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 634 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $732,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Fastenal by 95.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,677,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,246,000 after purchasing an additional 2,766,806 shares in the last quarter. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Fastenal in the third quarter worth about $127,166,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Fastenal by 67.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,302,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,046,000 after purchasing an additional 1,738,999 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Fastenal by 105.6% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,059,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,688,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Fastenal by 21.4% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,726,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,948,000 after purchasing an additional 832,791 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.18% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal stock traded down $0.90 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $58.83. 103,590 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,137,975. Fastenal has a one year low of $48.57 and a one year high of $64.75. The stock has a market cap of $33.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 4.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $55.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.27.

Fastenal ( NASDAQ:FAST Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.39% and a return on equity of 31.69%. Fastenal’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Fastenal will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. This is a positive change from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 1st. Fastenal’s payout ratio is presently 77.02%.

In other Fastenal news, Director Michael J. Ancius acquired 730 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $57.18 per share, for a total transaction of $41,741.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on FAST shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Fastenal from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $64.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fastenal in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Fastenal has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.33.

Fastenal Co engages in the provision of fasteners, tools, and supplies which can help manufacture products, build structures, protect personnel, and maintain facilities and equipment. Its products include cutting tools and metalworking, fasteners, material handling, storage and packaging power, transmission and motors, tools and equipment, electricals, abrasives, hydraulics and pneumatics, plumbing, lifting and rigging, raw materials, fleet and automotive, welding, office products and furniture, and janitorial supplies.

