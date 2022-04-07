Ieq Capital LLC Boosts Stake in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Ieq Capital LLC grew its stake in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,393 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 483 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $662,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 125.6% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 485 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the third quarter worth $36,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 69.1% in the fourth quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 624 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon during the third quarter valued at $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BK traded down $0.93 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $47.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 173,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,191,311. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $38.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.12. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 12-month low of $45.80 and a 12-month high of $64.63.

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The bank reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 23.26% and a return on equity of 9.51%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.77%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Bank of New York Mellon from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $62.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $66.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Bank of New York Mellon from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $65.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.07.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, prime brokerage, and data analytics.

