Ieq Capital LLC Buys New Position in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNSL)

Ieq Capital LLC bought a new stake in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNSL – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $631,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KNSL. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 2,103,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $340,120,000 after buying an additional 35,693 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 891,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $144,097,000 after buying an additional 135,735 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 34.6% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 619,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $100,145,000 after buying an additional 159,157 shares in the last quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 154.8% during the 3rd quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC now owns 288,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,724,000 after buying an additional 175,569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 269,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,557,000 after buying an additional 9,417 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kinsale Capital Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $224.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Kinsale Capital Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kinsale Capital Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $224.67.

Shares of KNSL stock traded down $6.25 on Thursday, hitting $233.27. 797 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 94,758. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a PE ratio of 36.18 and a beta of 0.97. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a one year low of $153.12 and a one year high of $245.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $211.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $201.88.

Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.37. Kinsale Capital Group had a return on equity of 20.56% and a net margin of 23.86%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 6.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st. This is an increase from Kinsale Capital Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Kinsale Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.85%.

In other news, CFO Bryan P. Petrucelli sold 4,649 shares of Kinsale Capital Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.82, for a total transaction of $924,314.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company's commercial lines offerings include construction, small business, excess and general casualty, commercial property, allied health, life sciences, energy, environmental, health care, inland marine, public entity, and commercial insurance, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

