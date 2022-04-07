Ieq Capital LLC Cuts Holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Ieq Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) by 18.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,870 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 1,084 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $1,369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ADSK. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Autodesk by 0.4% during the third quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,022 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,288,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Autodesk by 4.2% during the third quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC now owns 826 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Autodesk by 1.1% during the third quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,235 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $923,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of Autodesk by 35.6% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 137 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in Autodesk by 2.9% in the third quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,269 shares of the software company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. 88.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Autodesk alerts:

In other Autodesk news, CFO Deborah Clifford sold 3,953 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.71, for a total transaction of $801,312.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 1,626 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.30, for a total transaction of $345,199.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,655 shares of company stock valued at $1,596,940. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ADSK shares. TheStreet downgraded Autodesk from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Griffin Securities decreased their price target on Autodesk from $340.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Autodesk from $305.00 to $286.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Argus decreased their target price on Autodesk from $360.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Autodesk from $310.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Autodesk presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $292.85.

Autodesk stock opened at $203.94 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. Autodesk, Inc. has a 12 month low of $186.29 and a 12 month high of $344.39. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $218.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $261.15. The stock has a market cap of $44.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.45 and a beta of 1.45.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The software company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.07. Autodesk had a net margin of 11.33% and a return on equity of 55.95%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. Autodesk’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Autodesk (Get Rating)

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.