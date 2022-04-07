Ieq Capital LLC Grows Holdings in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Ieq Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,545 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 886 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $1,622,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HM Payson & Co. boosted its holdings in Marvell Technology by 52.5% during the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 453 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Marvell Technology by 106.0% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 484 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Marvell Technology in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Marvell Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in Marvell Technology in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.49% of the company’s stock.

MRVL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Marvell Technology from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $86.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $87.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $115.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.31.

MRVL stock opened at $66.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.28. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $40.79 and a one year high of $93.85. The stock has a market cap of $56.38 billion, a PE ratio of -123.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.67.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 9.44% and a positive return on equity of 5.60%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 68.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -44.44%.

In other news, EVP Mitchell Gaynor sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.54, for a total value of $352,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.06, for a total transaction of $2,371,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 147,055 shares of company stock valued at $10,702,806 in the last ninety days. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; ASIC; and printer System-on-a-Chip products and application processors.

