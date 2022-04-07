Ieq Capital LLC Grows Position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Ieq Capital LLC boosted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) by 60.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,844 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 2,209 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRTX. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 42.2% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,068,848 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,644,998,000 after buying an additional 2,690,416 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 2,515.1% in the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,495,216 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $271,217,000 after buying an additional 1,438,039 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $174,077,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $202,855,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 78,170.0% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 782,700 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $141,974,000 after buying an additional 781,700 shares during the last quarter. 90.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on VRTX. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $305.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com began coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet raised Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $279.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vertex Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $267.20.

Shares of NASDAQ VRTX opened at $272.39 on Thursday. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 52 week low of $176.36 and a 52 week high of $275.88. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $243.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $215.36. The company has a quick ratio of 4.30, a current ratio of 4.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $69.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.62.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.27. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 32.33% and a net margin of 30.92%. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.22 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 12.7 EPS for the current year.

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Ourania Tatsis sold 325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.95, for a total value of $75,058.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Yuchun Lee sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.72, for a total value of $535,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 28,273 shares of company stock worth $7,123,605. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 6 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation.

