Ieq Capital LLC Has $639,000 Holdings in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Ieq Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) by 25.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,010 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 414 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $639,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 2,125.0% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 89 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Country Trust Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 48.0% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 111 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. 78.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Robert W. Malone sold 5,077 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total transaction of $1,573,870.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $327.00 to $351.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Sunday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $375.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $345.00 to $305.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $359.44.

PH stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $273.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 691,294. The company has a market cap of $35.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.65. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $292.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $303.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 12 month low of $266.94 and a 12 month high of $340.00.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $4.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.85 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 27.26% and a net margin of 11.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 18.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is 29.75%.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Company's Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

