Ieq Capital LLC Has $758,000 Stake in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

Ieq Capital LLC decreased its stake in shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Get Rating) by 27.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,814 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 4,184 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in JD.com were worth $758,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of JD. Saban Cheryl acquired a new stake in JD.com in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in JD.com in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in JD.com in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. First Command Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in JD.com in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in JD.com by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 750 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 72.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded JD.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. TheStreet downgraded JD.com from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on JD.com from $109.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded JD.com from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on JD.com in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.07.

Shares of JD.com stock traded down $2.20 during trading on Thursday, reaching $56.87. 362,182 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,438,448. JD.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.56 and a twelve month high of $92.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -155.45 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $66.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.31.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The information services provider reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $2.11. JD.com had a positive return on equity of 3.99% and a negative net margin of 0.39%. The firm had revenue of $275.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $273.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that JD.com, Inc. will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JD.com, Inc provides supply chain-based technologies and services in the People's Republic of China. It operates through three segments: JD Retail, JD Logistics, and New Businesses. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

