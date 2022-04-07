Ieq Capital LLC Lowers Holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Ieq Capital LLC lowered its position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 33.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,488 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 3,817 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $707,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of GE. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in General Electric during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new position in General Electric during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Accel Wealth Management lifted its position in General Electric by 63.2% during the 4th quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 475 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Electric in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.28% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays dropped their price target on General Electric from $116.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on General Electric in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on General Electric from $113.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on General Electric in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.53.

Shares of NYSE:GE traded down $1.63 on Thursday, hitting $88.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 171,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,194,127. General Electric has a 12 month low of $85.29 and a 12 month high of $116.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $94.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $20.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.32 billion. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 6.62% and a negative net margin of 8.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that General Electric will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 7th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -5.14%.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

