Ieq Capital LLC Lowers Stake in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

Ieq Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) by 25.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,709 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,683 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $2,197,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 650.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cloudflare during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 35.4% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 230.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 37.1% during the 3rd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.28% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NET. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Cloudflare from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $212.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Cloudflare from $132.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Cloudflare from $210.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cloudflare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 12th. Finally, Stifel Europe increased their price target on Cloudflare from $113.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.61.

Shares of Cloudflare stock opened at $109.63 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.53 billion, a PE ratio of -132.08 and a beta of 0.69. Cloudflare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.84 and a twelve month high of $221.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $106.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $134.94. The company has a current ratio of 6.78, a quick ratio of 6.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

In other Cloudflare news, Director Carl Ledbetter sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.43, for a total value of $1,014,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Katrin Suder sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.82, for a total transaction of $622,830.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 551,423 shares of company stock worth $58,266,479 over the last ninety days. 20.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

