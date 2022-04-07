Ieq Capital LLC Purchases 5,705 Shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Ieq Capital LLC raised its position in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Get Rating) by 268.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,833 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,705 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in SEA were worth $1,752,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SE. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in SEA in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in SEA by 76.2% in the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 215 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in SEA in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Bbva USA bought a new position in SEA in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in shares of SEA by 45.1% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 254 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. 98.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get SEA alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on SE shares. Bank of America raised SEA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $385.00 to $287.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on SEA from $241.00 to $221.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on SEA from $330.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded SEA from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $250.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on SEA from $218.00 to $201.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $260.60.

NYSE SE opened at $120.77 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.16 billion, a PE ratio of -31.53 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $126.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $223.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 2.09. Sea Limited has a 1-year low of $85.01 and a 1-year high of $372.70.

SEA (NYSE:SE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.88) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.21) by $0.33. The business had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. SEA had a negative return on equity of 36.72% and a negative net margin of 24.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 105.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.06) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Sea Limited will post -3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SEA Profile (Get Rating)

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It provides Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, such as livestreaming of gameplay and social features, such as user chat and online forums.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for SEA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.